Lemans is all about staying alive until the end.



As a Ferrari fan it hurts that Ford beaten Ferrari 4 times. Not only that they ended Ferrari's winning streak at Lemans but they also havent won ever since 1965.



Then again Ferrari also beaten Ford in other events.



For me Ferrari will always be superior to Ford. Ferrari was a small company at the time and it took the massive resources of Ford just to beat Ferrari LOL.

