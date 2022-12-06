Ford To Supply DHL Group With Thousands Of Electric Delivery Vans​

Skip to content
Ford To Supply DHL Group With Thousands Of Electric Delivery VansBY BRAD ANDERSON | POSTED ONDECEMBER 6, 2022 0
Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group will introduce more electrified vans as part of their plan to provide sustainable and green services.
Ford is targeting zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics, and supplies by 2035. It will supply DHL with more than 2,000 electric delivery vans worldwide by the end of 2023 that will be used for last-mile deliveries in several countries around the world.
“Ford Pro and Deutsche Post DHL Group share the vision of greater sustainability and a commitment to electrified solutions, and this agreement is a major step towards millions of deliveries being completed by electrified vehicles around the world,” Ford Pro Europe general manager Hans Schep said. “E-Transit is the top-selling commercial EV in North America and since June is also the best-seller in its segment in Europe, meaning the all-electric 2-tonne van is already making big strides to support this ambition.”
