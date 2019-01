No, being a hillbilly with a truck and a trump bumper sticker is just about as shitty as it can get. Do we need to mention a cheap beer gut or a donut yeast gut? potbelly?.......balding? inbreeding?....women with teeth missing?.....or pus and blood for teeth?.......crystal meth?...malt liquor?........lol



lol......thats what trucks to me symbolize. Just primitive nasty hilljacks.

Click to expand...