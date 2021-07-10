Forces need Russian copters fast-tracked

“Operational availability of Cheetahs/Chetaks along the northern borders with China as well as the Siachen Glacier-Saltoro Ridge region with Pakistan is down to just 50%. Technical life of older Cheetahs/Chetaks will begin expiring in 2023. New light utility helicopters (LUHs) are desperately required for reconnaissance as well as sustenance of troops in forward areas,” a source said. Click to expand...

With replacements for old Cheetah and Chetak helicopters still stuck in red-tape amid the continuing military confrontation with China, the armed forces are planning to approach the government to procure “a minimum inescapable quantity” of the already-selected Russian Kamov-226T choppers in a flyaway condition.Defence sources say the need to replace obsolete single-engine Cheetahs and Chetaks of the vintage of 1960s-1970s, which are dogged by a high crash rate and major serviceability problems, has become an “existential operational necessity” now.The Army, IAF and Navy have been demanding new LUHs for almost 20 years now, with their total requirement being 498 choppers. After the proposed procurement of 197 such choppers from abroad was scrapped twice, India had inked an inter-governmental agreement with Russia to acquire 200 twin-engine Kamov-226T choppers for Army (135) and IAF (65) in 2015.The first 60 were to come in a fly-away condition, with the other 140 to be manufactured by a joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Rostec Corp/Russian Helicopters.“However the undertaking continues to be caught on the technical analysis stage, primarily on account of disagreements over the proportion of indigenous content material. Russia is providing barely decrease indigenous content material than what India desires,” stated one other supply.A separate HAL undertaking to construct one other 126 indigenous LUHs for Military and 61 for IAF has additionally been delayed for years. “The primary six of those LUHs are actually prone to be inducted in December 2022. There are nonetheless some technical points with these LUHs, together with issues with tail rotor methods in high-altitude areas,” he added.As for the Russian choppers, a single Ka-226T in flyaway situation will price round $6 million. The per unit price of the choppers to be made in India, in flip, might be near $11 million on account of related prices of land acquisition, labour, know-how transfers and the like.“Importing all of the 200 choppers will pressure India to depend upon Russia for spares and upkeep. So, a sure variety of Ka-226Ts must be procured on a fast-track foundation to bridge the hole until the indigenous LUHs of HAL could be inducted in giant numbers,” he added.