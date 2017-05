Uzma first met Tahir in Malaysia, where he worked two years ago. After their marriage last week, Uzma informed her family in New Delhi about the news. Uzma's family members told her to get in touch with a person named Adnan, who worked at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. According to Uzma, she convinced Tahir to visit the Indian High Commission on the pretext of getting a visa, so they can visit India for their honeymoon. Uzma and Tahir contacted Adnan and came to Islamabad on May 5, where they visited the Indian High Commission in Diplomatic Enclave. In his statement to local police, Tahir says, "upon reaching the Indian High Commission, we asked about Adnan to the lady at the reception. After a while, a man came and took Uzma inside and told me to wait outside. After waiting for hours, I asked about Uzma to the receptionist. They said there was no one inside the high commission. Her cell phones, which were taken at the reception were also not there anymore." Tahir lodged a complaint at a local police station and demanded 'retrieval' of Uzma from the Indian High Commission. Upon inquiry, Pakistan Foreign Office was informed that Uzma was inside the Indian High Commission and did not want to leave.

On Friday last week, 20-year-old Uzma took refuge inside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, alleging she was forced to marry Pakistani national Tahir Ali and subjected to physical and mental torture daily.In a case against Tahir Ali,she went to Pakistan to explore the country but was forced to marry Tahir at gunpoint on May 3.She said she was tortured, abused and harassed physically and sexually by Tahir on a daily basis. The two tied had the knot in Buner, where Uzma arrived upon reaching Pakistan through the Wagah border on May 1."I did not come to Pakistan to get married to Tahir. I got married to Tahir under pressure and at gunpoint. I was not aware of the fact that Tahir was already married and had four kids. I was tortured and sexually abused every day. My immigration documents, passport and all my stuff is with Tahir also. I do not want to leave the Indian High Commission. I will only leave when I am sent back to my home in New Delhi safely," Uzma said in her statement to the magistrate.Tahir has rejected all claims made by Uzma saying, he has documented proof of all his communication with Uzma. He says Uzma was already aware of the fact that he was married and had four kids."Say graduation if he asks about education," she says.Uzma's passport and visa details reveal that her visa was given primarily for Buner, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa where Tahir Ali's family lives.Further inquiry with the Foreign Office on visa specifications, revealed foreign nationals coming to Pakistan cannot get visa for Khyber Pukhtunkhwa without "guarantee" from a sponsor. In Uzma's case, the sponsor Tahir's father.On May 7, Uzma filed a case against Tahir under section 506 military act. Appearing before a local court, Uzma accused Tahir of forced marriage at gunpoint, and sexual and physical harassment.The court issued notices to Tahir, the cleric who got them married and all witnesses to appear before it with all proofs on July 11.India, meanwhile, has asked the Pakistan Foreign Office to provide Uzma's details. A Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson says her case is currently in the court and she will be repatriated to India once the legal requirements are fulfilled.How Uzma reached Indian High Commission