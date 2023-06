Raj-Hindustani said: Nothing new, usually happens with sikh and hindus girls in Pakistan Click to expand...

lastofthepatriots said: It’s true because a slum dog says so? Click to expand...

Neelo said:



Aurat March absent as usual too.



This is a national embarrassment.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667205027134427136 How long is our society going to keep silent about this? Also very interested as to where the progressive PPP is.Aurat March absent as usual too.This is a national embarrassment. Click to expand...

yes, this is how the population of hindus have dwindled. Evil people. This is exactly why the muslims should be kept in check world over.why are you calling ht eOP a dog? looks like Pakistani muslims are slum dogs according to you?Pakistan has been too radicalised for to many generations. It will not become a fair place for anyone other than sunni Punjabi muslims.