Forced conversion law rejected

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
btw this law said that anyone under the age of 18 cannot convert to Islam
So you know there's no way courts would have accepted it, I hope next time we get more "crafty" with these laws so they get easier to be passed
 
Gilljutt said:
Pakistan to continue to allow forced conversions. Link: The Dawn
this controversial law never addressed the issue of forced conversions.
this bill was actually drafted by Sindh assembly where the landlords and waderas forcefully convert a minority girl in order to marry her. but it never got approval as these waderaas wont allow it.
later on Shireen Mazari redrafted it and added too many controversial points in it.
according to this bill if someone under the age of 18 converts to Islam willingly will not be accepted by the state.
according to this bill the investigation officer of any blasphemy case will be a district police officer (DPO) instead of a DSP.
 
