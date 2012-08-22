Force Magazine analysis about Sino-India conflict and capabilities

SalaamVideo title:The video gives an analysis about the Chinese objectives behind the escalation with India. How the Chinese, according to the video, have been working on a long term plan here.It also gives a very interesting analysis about the capabilities the PLA is developing and has developed in comparison to what the Indians have at this time.It also gives a few pointers on how the Indian military leadership has reacted to the conflicts of the last few years including Balakot.It also provides a brief analysis about how the capabilities of the PLA evolved in relation to the US military. It gives some details about the basic doctrine the US military is working on.The video is interesting because not only does it give a good analysis of the Indian military capabilities and shortcomings but also gives details about the direction in which militaries and warfare is evolving.I hope Pakistan is also working to acquire the latest capabilities and keeping an eye on the future.