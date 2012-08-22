What's new

Force Magazine analysis about Sino-India conflict and capabilities

IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam


Video title: Troubles in Ladakh will increase not diminish


The video gives an analysis about the Chinese objectives behind the escalation with India. How the Chinese, according to the video, have been working on a long term plan here.

It also gives a very interesting analysis about the capabilities the PLA is developing and has developed in comparison to what the Indians have at this time.

It also gives a few pointers on how the Indian military leadership has reacted to the conflicts of the last few years including Balakot.

It also provides a brief analysis about how the capabilities of the PLA evolved in relation to the US military. It gives some details about the basic doctrine the US military is working on.

The video is interesting because not only does it give a good analysis of the Indian military capabilities and shortcomings but also gives details about the direction in which militaries and warfare is evolving.

I hope Pakistan is also working to acquire the latest capabilities and keeping an eye on the future.
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Apr 25, 2018
I value his opinion highly. So far he has been on the dot.


My admiration for him comes from his depth of knowledge in terms of military strategy, he is very objective, open and honest. Some thing most Indians lack specially the military quarter. Pravin has worked in India military so he knows the capabilities of Indian armed forces as well.



Indians will stay in denial and refute man of this caliber. They would rather believe in the lies told by Maj gaurav Arya, some one who feeds his constituency with hate and fascism. We now know for sure that Indian Army is outdated and can only kill unarmed civilians. Something they have done in Kashmir and do regularly on LOC.


China has shown India its place. A third world poverty stricken country is not going any where with this 56 inch.
 
