Forbidden technologies for Pakistan by USA.

I was about to do some Vlsi project in Pakistan, but seems like Pakistan is not allowed to even download embedded system development software. Moreover, it also seems like Pakistanis are also not allowed to use software related to embedded systems and VLSI design, which are offered by companies of US origin. Main parts are Mentor, Xilinx, Cadence etc.
So my question is, is USA our friend or enemy?
This also answered my old question: why in Pakistan we don't have big VLSI industry working.
I don't know whether other software industry is also getting affected or not.
So, here I would like to request the guys sitting in big positions in Pak govt to clear up this issue with US officials that they should relook upon this dark and deep embargoe on Pakistani people and Pakistani market.
If they say no, then from my side, it's already an all out war against Pakistan. And we should respond to it.
@ps3linux please tag others as well.
