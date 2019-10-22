Forbidden technologies for Pakistan by USA.

This affects development of FPGA based hardware and software in Pakistan. Similarly, ASIC, both digital and analog, are also no feasible to be developed in Pakistan.

How USA can call Pakistan its ally. Nobody in the world does this with its allies.

And let's not mention development of IA based software and hardware in Pakistan.

Another field for which I don't see any kind of environment in Pakistan is Quantum processors and Quantum computing.

Thank you USA.