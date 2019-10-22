What's new

Forbidden technologies for Pakistan by USA.

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,125
14
9,386
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I was about to do some Vlsi project in Pakistan, but seems like Pakistan is not allowed to even download embedded system development software. Moreover, it also seems like Pakistanis are also not allowed to use software related to embedded systems and VLSI design, which are offered by companies of US origin. Main parts are Mentor, Xilinx, Cadence etc.
So my question is, is USA our friend or enemy?
This also answered my old question: why in Pakistan we don't have big VLSI industry working.
I don't know whether other software industry is also getting affected or not.
So, here I would like to request the guys sitting in big positions in Pak govt to clear up this issue with US officials that they should relook upon this dark and deep embargoe on Pakistani people and Pakistani market.
If they say no, then from my side, it's already an all out war against Pakistan. And we should respond to it.

@ps3linux please tag others as well.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,125
14
9,386
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This affects development of FPGA based hardware and software in Pakistan. Similarly, ASIC, both digital and analog, are also no feasible to be developed in Pakistan.
How USA can call Pakistan its ally. Nobody in the world does this with its allies.
And let's not mention development of IA based software and hardware in Pakistan.
Another field for which I don't see any kind of environment in Pakistan is Quantum processors and Quantum computing.
Thank you USA.
 
Last edited:
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,125
14
9,386
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I think this is true for chemical industry too.
There is certain segment of industry that operates on the production of industrial chemicals are also forbidden for Pakistan.
Even certain chemical paints and coatings can not be imported, or can not be produced in Pakistan.
My question is, can Imran Khan and his associates handles such issues?
Embargoes like this almost killed and paralyzed Pakistani industrial complex.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

P
Iran Prepares For War With Israel
Replies
3
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Safriz
Pakistan USA relations...Timeline
Replies
0
Views
3K
Safriz
Safriz
Devil Soul
Generals gone wild
Replies
0
Views
480
Devil Soul
Devil Soul
L
How far is World War III?
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
VCheng
VCheng
S_O_C_O_M
China outflanks US in Pakistan
Replies
14
Views
2K
faithfulguy
faithfulguy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top