Panos Mourdoukoutas | MAY 25, 2017

Index/Fund 12-month Performance

IShares China (FXI): 17.64%

Global X MSCI Pakistan (PAK): 28.30%

IShares S&P India 50 (INDY): 17.85%

Source: Yahoo Finance (5/24/2017) ​

India has an ambitious agenda in Sri Lanka, too. It wants its neighbor to the south to be part of its regional economic, cultural and security universe. But India has no plan to promote this agenda, other than a few celebrated visits by high ranking Indian officials, including a recent visit by Prime Minister Modi