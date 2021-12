I would ask the people who choice none of the above to vote for what they consider the least worst option. The political system in our country is not very effective, but voter apathy plays a big part in that.



Only 51% of eligible voters voted last time, the rest of you chose not to be represented. However each and every one of you are impacted by the actions that happen afterwards. It is better to have some say than no say at all.



I consider PTI as the least worst option. If I have a vote at the next election (which i wont because im from AJK), I'd vote for PTI.