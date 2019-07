Salaam







I don't have a strong opinion on anyone as I know there is a lot of propaganda going on from all sides.



However, as you pray for people who support Saddam to burn in hell for supporting Saddam, even though he has been long out of power and dead. Do you also pray that you be made to share the burden of any of the sins of people you support on Yum al Qiyamah?



So for instance if you support Asad, and if he has committed war crimes against innocents, you too be made to share the burden of his sins before Allah? Are you going to pray for that?





