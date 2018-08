If you want to know the truth, read the article below.

No, the UN Did Not Report China Has ‘Massive Internment Camps’ for Uighur Muslims

Media outlets from Reuters to The Intercept falsely claimed the UN had condemned China for holding a million Uighurs in camps. The claim is based on unsourced allegations by two independent commission members, US-funded outfits and a shadowy opposition group.

By Ben Norton and Ajit Singh

A blatant falsehood introduced by Reuters and echoed across mainstream media

“Credible reports” from a government-funded opposition group with zero transparency

Support for the “non violence advocate” who loves America’s wars

Most sources on the Uighur “camps” story are US government-linked

This time-tested program is at the heart of the intensifying campaign against China, and as the latest raft of bogus stories demonstrated, the corporate media is eager to play along.