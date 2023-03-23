What's new

For those planning on Moving to Pakistan

AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
I have trawled through this forum and have ironically not found any posts or articles properly advising for the situation in which someone from a foreign country wishes to move to Pakistan.

If people could post advice in relations to moving to Pakistan, it would be very helpful.
This can include:
Different taxes that homeowners need to pay (Electricity, water, fuel, internet etc)
Weekly food cost on average for different family sizes (couple with two children, singleton, couple with 5 children etc)
Social and societal norms
Home security
Land ownership
Banking and recommended Banking systems.

Warning: I wish for this to remain as a civil and serious discussion.
We are aware of the Political scene, please do not bring politics into this.
Please do not say things like "don't move to Pakistan". People who are considering moving have already taken into account the situation on the ground, but need the extra information to live their lives adequately.
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Jun 2, 2011
Stay wherever you are unless you are coming back with Mian Saanp, in that case you don't have to worry about laws and taxes.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
Sugarcane said:
ffs, If you have already made up your mind then jump into this you will learn to swim or get drowned, why open thread asking for home security
Not specifically home security 🤦‍♂️

This thread isn't just built to help me, but also many other people who might want to visit or move to Pakistan.

Please, let's keep this descriptive, civil and serious
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Is a move to the failed state of Somalia a wise decision?

Are you stupid or something?
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
Clutch said:
Is a move to the failed state of Somalia a wise decision?

Are you stupid or something?
Clearly you are not in Pakistan.

Pakistan on the ground is way less exaggerated than expats seem.
Living well in Pakistan is more than possible.

It's important that we shed light to this, rather than advocating mass exodus from Pakistan
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
General Dong said:
Morale is at an all time low. And you want to make a thread about moving to Pakistan?
yes

Only the bravest and most determined people will be wanting to move there now.

Do you want to discourage them, knowing that these people are the most likely to bring about change?
 
Hyde

Hyde

Oct 20, 2008
People will say negative things about Pakistan, but it is not the worst decision to make, especially if you can return to a foreign country at your will.

One of my relatives moved to Pakistan for about 10 years when her children were growing up. She was born and brought up in the UK but was still happy to live in Pakistan for the sake of her children and because her husband had an established business there.

The end result is, she came back when her children were relatively teenage and one of them was Hafiz-e-Quran and others well aware of their culture. I thought it would be a difficult decision for them but they proved me wrong as they could always travel to the UK anyway. It is a good idea to make your children aware of our culture, language and relatives living in Pakistan.

@ topic

I am not sure about the average budget required for small families as it varies a lot from family to family but it would be safe to say that despite the fact there is inflation in Pakistan. If you are earning the equivalent of $300 per month, you are good to go.
 
T

truthseeker2010

Dec 7, 2010
The tax u pay will go to waste because you will have to pay for everything (including bribe for any gov work).

inflation is unbearable if u do a normal job.

Home security is hit and miss but mostly it now depends on luck than anything unless u can afford armed guards.

Bank account opening is now made a little more difficult after fatf.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

Mar 24, 2022
Hyde said:
People will say negative things about Pakistan, but it is not the worst decision to make, especially if you can return to a foreign country at your will.

One of my relatives moved to Pakistan for about 10 years when her children were growing up. She was born and brought up in the UK but was still happy to live in Pakistan for the sake of her children and because her husband had an established business there.

The end result is, she came back when her children were relatively teenage and one of them was Hafiz-e-Quran and others well aware of their culture. I thought it would be a difficult decision for them but they proved me wrong as they could always travel to the UK anyway. It is a good idea to make your children aware of our culture, language and relatives living in Pakistan.

@ topic

I am not sure about the average budget required for small families as it varies a lot from family to family but it would be safe to say that despite the fact there is inflation in Pakistan. If you are earning the equivalent of $300 per month, you are good to go.
Alright, thank you very much for the info.

Most people planning to move already have family there and hence can easily find employment.
But the job market can be unbelievably thin if you have no links to people there.
I am aware that IT is in high demand in Pakistan and having a self-employed job in a coding or IT technician background can often pay quite highly in the cities.

What other skills would be worth learning to earn money from a field that is in demand?
 
SD 10

SD 10

Sep 27, 2019
why the **** would someone wants to live in this country...... most of us are here simply because we cant get out. I mean seriously, There is literally nothing worth staying here. so if you are out there stay there!
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

Oct 27, 2013
Living in Pakistan is just like living in any other developing country (Each country has their unique problems besides the general ones, and Pakistan is no exception of course) .... We live normal lives here, or maybe we are so much used to our problems that they seem 'normal' to us.

Moving to Pakistan, however, is not advisable for those who haven't lived here before and who aren't accustomed to local living conditions

Hyde said:
.. despite the fact there is inflation in Pakistan. If you are earning the equivalent of $300 per month, you are good to go.
For one person, that maybe enough
For a family, definitely not
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Feb 20, 2009
Sell ecerything, tear your nicop, adopt another nationality, and dont forget to piss infront of Avenfield when you get the chance.
 

