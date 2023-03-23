For those planning on Moving to Pakistan

I have trawled through this forum and have ironically not found any posts or articles properly advising for the situation in which someone from a foreign country wishes to move to Pakistan.
If people could post advice in relations to moving to Pakistan, it would be very helpful.
This can include:
Different taxes that homeowners need to pay (Electricity, water, fuel, internet etc)
Weekly food cost on average for different family sizes (couple with two children, singleton, couple with 5 children etc)
Social and societal norms
Home security
Land ownership
Banking and recommended Banking systems.
Warning: I wish for this to remain as a civil and serious discussion.
We are aware of the Political scene, please do not bring politics into this.
Please do not say things like "don't move to Pakistan". People who are considering moving have already taken into account the situation on the ground, but need the extra information to live their lives adequately.
