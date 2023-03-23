For those planning on Moving to Pakistan

People will say negative things about Pakistan, but it is not the worst decision to make, especially if you can return to a foreign country at your will.



One of my relatives moved to Pakistan for about 10 years when her children were growing up. She was born and brought up in the UK but was still happy to live in Pakistan for the sake of her children and because her husband had an established business there.



The end result is, she came back when her children were relatively teenage and one of them was Hafiz-e-Quran and others well aware of their culture. I thought it would be a difficult decision for them but they proved me wrong as they could always travel to the UK anyway. It is a good idea to make your children aware of our culture, language and relatives living in Pakistan.



@ topic



I am not sure about the average budget required for small families as it varies a lot from family to family but it would be safe to say that despite the fact there is inflation in Pakistan. If you are earning the equivalent of $300 per month, you are good to go.