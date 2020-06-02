For them, walking to Bangladesh is easier from Indian villages

For them, walking to Bangladesh is easier

“People in Bangladeshi villages in Lalmonirhat district are aware of our situation. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel know our plight. None of them (the BGB) stops us if we carry a patient to their health centres. Also, we often find hawkers from their areas visiting our villages,” Mansur Ali Mian, another resident, said.

In fact, during monsoons, if the Dharala inundates low-lying areas of Daribas and Jaridharala, their residents get refuge at flood shelters of Bangladesh.