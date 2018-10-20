For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone

Hamartia Antidote
For the second consecutive month, the Apple iPhone was the top-selling smartphone in China. According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone had a 23.6% slice of the world's largest smartphone up from the previous month's 22%. Vivo was the next manufacturer after Apple with a share of 17.8%.
Counterpoint believes that Apple's rise to the top in China is due to the popularity of the iPhone 13 series which offers improved photography features, longer battery life, and more all at nearly the same price as the iPhone 12 line. November also included China's "Singles Day" which is similar to Black Friday in other countries. The country's popular e-commerce platform JD.com listed several current and older iPhone models in its daily sales top ten list on November 11th when "Singles Day" kicked off this year.
Citing Counterpoint's report, the Wall Street Journal notes that Apple's month-over-month sales gain in China from October to November amounted to 15.5%. But the research firm sees Apple's strong showing in China coming to an end soon. Counterpoint analyst Ethan Qi says to expect Apple's sales in China to fade starting in December or January as Chinese iPhone users stop upgrading their older iOS powered handsets.
Delivery times for iPhone orders have been shrinking. From a 20 day waiting period in November, the iPhone 13 Pro model you ordered will now arrive in less than a week. This improvement indicates either more supply of iPhone units are available, or there are fewer orders for the device. Despite the improvement in iPhone availability, several e-commerce sites in China are limiting
consumers to purchasing no more than two iPhones for certain popular models.