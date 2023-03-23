For the future of Pakistan

What's new

Why is Pakistan in this shape?
Well, we know it. Politicians, the Military, and the judiciary are here, among us. They sold us, they fooled us, they looted us. And they are alive.
The question is, will we fight back?
I mean, a bomb blast = some common or military people died.
Why not a bomb blast = some high-level politician died or some General or judge died?
Their homes are here, and we know it. They will run away, anyway. Let's not let them run away.

Let's discuss this. If they will not fear people, they will keep doing what they are doing.

Your thoughts, please.
 
Till these elite start to suffer, they will never hear the cries of commoners. For every atrocity, there should be attacks on the elite.
 

