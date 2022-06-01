What's new

For the first time, this forum made me happy

fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,486
-22
2,398
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
First off, Members of some party in recent months have been attacking our army and soldiers spewing hatred against our army leaders.

Just want to say we Pakistanis appreciate and love our army. I love our army. Without our army, we would be like Syria, Iraq and crushed by US, India. Instead, we are the only nuclear armed country, thanks to our army!. Anyone who thinks this is slavery needs to look at Kashmir, Indian Muslims and Uighurs in Kashgar/Urumqi, that's slavery. Quad e Azam struggles shouldn't be pissed on.

Now, why am I happy?

UFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF

Youthiyas are super angry and sad like their father died. COPEEEEEEEEEEEEEE hahahaaa

Feels so good to see youthiyas sad and Pakistan breathing and happy. Once again, army shows that it places Pakistan above personalities. Once again, they showed why Pakistan is stronger than ever despite enemies like India hardest efforts being undone, what is a loser like Imran Khan to think he can break Pakistan into 3?

Remember, Imran Khan will be gone but army and Pakistan will be here to stay InshaAllah. When Imran Khan was chasing the bottoms of English ladies, Pakistan army was sacrificing its youngsters for us. <3 Pakistan army.
 
Last edited:
Orca

Orca

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
598
0
950
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Seems you got a major feature update, you need to restart please do, in order to complete and finalising update process.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,417
-1
8,558
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fisher1 said:
First off, Members of some party in recent months have been attacking our army and soldiers spewing hatred against our army leaders.

Just want to say we Pakistanis appreciate and love our army. I love our army. Without our army, we would be like Syria, Iraq and crushed by US, India. Instead, we are the only nuclear armed country, thanks to our army!. Anyone who thinks this is slavery needs to look at Kashmir, Indian Muslims and Uighurs in Kashgar/Urumqi, that's slavery. Quad e Azam struggles shouldn't be pissed on.

Now, why am I happy?

UFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF

Youthiyas are super angry and sad like their father died. COPEEEEEEEEEEEEEE hahahaaa

Feels so good to see youthiyas sad and Pakistan breathing and happy. Once again, army shows that it places Pakistan above personalities. Once again, they showed why Pakistan is stronger than ever despite enemies like India hardest efforts being undone, what is a loser like Imran Khan to think he can break Pakistan into 3?

Remember, Imran Khan will be gone but army and Pakistan will be here to stay InshaAllah. When Imran Khan was chasing the bottoms of English ladies, Pakistan army was sacrificing its youngsters for us. <3 Pakistan army.
Click to expand...
:lol:
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,750
0
3,479
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Screenshot_20220602_000941.jpg
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,217
2
4,076
fisher1 said:
First off, Members of some party in recent months have been attacking our army and soldiers spewing hatred against our army leaders.

Just want to say we Pakistanis appreciate and love our army. I love our army. Without our army, we would be like Syria, Iraq and crushed by US, India. Instead, we are the only nuclear armed country, thanks to our army!. Anyone who thinks this is slavery needs to look at Kashmir, Indian Muslims and Uighurs in Kashgar/Urumqi, that's slavery. Quad e Azam struggles shouldn't be pissed on.

Now, why am I happy?

UFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF

Youthiyas are super angry and sad like their father died. COPEEEEEEEEEEEEEE hahahaaa

Feels so good to see youthiyas sad and Pakistan breathing and happy. Once again, army shows that it places Pakistan above personalities. Once again, they showed why Pakistan is stronger than ever despite enemies like India hardest efforts being undone, what is a loser like Imran Khan to think he can break Pakistan into 3?

Remember, Imran Khan will be gone but army and Pakistan will be here to stay InshaAllah. When Imran Khan was chasing the bottoms of English ladies, Pakistan army was sacrificing its youngsters for us. <3 Pakistan army.
Click to expand...


Was Pakistan made for its army or Army was made for the country ?


Currently seems the country was made for the army not for its people !

Indépendant since 2947, but still a third world country !


Yes you have all reasons to be happy.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Great Janjua
Is this the Naya Pakistan.
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
120
Views
4K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
Breaking: Parvez Elahi says Imran's relations with army on the mend
Replies
4
Views
298
Silverblaze
S
Areesh
  • Locked
Has Imran Khan Successfully Destroyed the Institution of Army too?
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
3K
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
Windjammer
Why People Targeting Army And Not SC
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
3K
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
INDIAPOSITIVE
‘A leader who tried to give direction to Pakistan’: Sharad Pawar on Imran Khan
2
Replies
23
Views
755
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom