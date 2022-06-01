For the first time, this forum made me happy

First off, Members of some party in recent months have been attacking our army and soldiers spewing hatred against our army leaders.



Just want to say we Pakistanis appreciate and love our army. I love our army. Without our army, we would be like Syria, Iraq and crushed by US, India. Instead, we are the only nuclear armed country, thanks to our army!. Anyone who thinks this is slavery needs to look at Kashmir, Indian Muslims and Uighurs in Kashgar/Urumqi, that's slavery. Quad e Azam struggles shouldn't be pissed on.



Now, why am I happy?



UFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF



Youthiyas are super angry and sad like their father died. COPEEEEEEEEEEEEEE hahahaaa



Feels so good to see youthiyas sad and Pakistan breathing and happy. Once again, army shows that it places Pakistan above personalities. Once again, they showed why Pakistan is stronger than ever despite enemies like India hardest efforts being undone, what is a loser like Imran Khan to think he can break Pakistan into 3?



Remember, Imran Khan will be gone but army and Pakistan will be here to stay InshaAllah. When Imran Khan was chasing the bottoms of English ladies, Pakistan army was sacrificing its youngsters for us. <3 Pakistan army.