What's new

For the first time in history, Pakistani exports to cross $31 billion

Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
36,529
10
58,158
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

For the first time in history, Pakistani exports to cross $31 billion
4 Apr, 2022



SHARES​

For the first time in history, Pakistani exports to cross $31 billion


ISLAMABAD:The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 24.67 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
According to PBS data, the exports from the country were recorded at $23.298 billion during July-March (2021-22) against the exports of $18.687 billion recorded during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 24.67 percent.
https://yuk79.rdtk.io/6241a296d1524...xmmSNJAStWKiwrlPZ8wz6xnRyDJ4kAoi_jgtN-Ol_m4AQ
Housekeeping employees needed in US (see salaries)Housekeeping jobs | Search ads



https://cvp1a.bemobtrk.com/go/06d90...xmmSNJAStWKiwrlPZ8wz6xnRyD5jkko1M6yxKT2_purAQ
Do You Speak English? You can work remotely from Pakistan for a USA employerUSA Job from Home | Search Ads



by Taboola
Sponsored Links


The imports during the months under review also went up by 48.63 percent by growing from $39.489 billion last year to $58.691 billion in July-March (2021-22).
I am not anti American but want good relations based on mutual respect: PM Khan
Click to expand...


Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $35.393 billion, showing an increase of 70.14 percent over the deficit of $20.802 billion recorded during July-March (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.
Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 15.91 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports during March 2022 were recorded at $2.740 billion against the exports of $2.364 billion in March 2021, the data revealed.

Two Names of senior retired officers emerge for the slot of caretaker Prime Ministers
Click to expand...

The imports into the country increased from $5.631 billion in March 2021 to $6.186 billion in March 2022, showing growth of 9.86 percent.
On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country witnessed negative growth of 2.84 percent during March 2022 as compared to the exports of $2.820 billion recorded during February 2022.
On the other hand, the imports into the country during March 2022 witnessed increase of 4.72 percent as compared to the imports of $5.907 billion in February 2022, according to the PBS data.
Process for appointment of caretaker Prime Minister kicked off
Click to expand...

Meanwhile, former Spokesperson to the Finance Minister, Muzzammil Aslam said in a tweet that wonderful news despite the higher oil, Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal prices, import bill still well managed for the month of March at $6.19 billion.
He said that exports first time making a history to cross $31 billion.

timesofislamabad.com

For the first time in history, Pakistani exports to cross $31 billion

ISLAMABAD:The exports from the country witnessed an increase of 24.67 percent during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to
timesofislamabad.com timesofislamabad.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan's trade deficit touches $32 billion in 8 month
Replies
0
Views
217
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
H
Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit Fell to Just $0.5 Billion in Feb 2022
Replies
4
Views
239
Mugen
Mugen
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan earns US $140m from travel services’ export in 3 months
Replies
0
Views
260
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Shahzaz ud din
Pakistan’s Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion
Replies
2
Views
282
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
M
Trade gap widens 70pc to $35.4bn in nine months
Replies
2
Views
102
PakistaniFirst
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom