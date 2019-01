It would be a saver to the Chinese to make everything since they can make it cheaper and more of it. And the profits and employment stay at home.



If China does not see the warning lights, China could be hit with tariffs or trade parity soon. The better option is to go for option B and do China 2025 asap. On everything.



This trade war is the Third Opium War. 'You better buy our expensive Amerikan crap, or else we will cripple your economy.'



Buy their Amerikan crap, but at the same time build more factories and businesses to make everything in China.

