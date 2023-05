For the First Time Ever in the World, China Tested a Stirling Engine in Space​

A Stirling power converter is a machine that converts heat into electrical current, a possibly game-changing device for spacecraft and space colonies.

NASA has been developing its own Stirling converters for years, but earlier this month, the Chinese National Space Administration became the first to test one in space.

According to state-controlled media, the converted performed beyond expectations and provided stable electric current in orbit on China’s Tiangong space station.

For the First Time Ever, China Tested a Stirling Engine in Space The converter could provide a viable source of energy for future space colonies.