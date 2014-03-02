What's new

for the Chinese leadership : you need to come up with a realistic and peaceful transition plan for re-unification of Taiwan with your mainland.

Right now, we're in an uncomfortable impasse : Chinese leaders keep repeating on a regular basis that re-unification by force is an option for them, while also being open to peaceful re-unification.

But the wider world, which Chinese leaders hope to be respected by, will not tolerate a re-unification by force.

Therefore, i hereby propose that the Chinese leadership, along with any contacts in the Taiwanese government (for lack of a more diplomatic description), start to work immediately on a series of peaceful re-unification plans.

If this process can take place in the open, that would be even better.
 
Peaceful re-unification unrealistic due to the difference being great and because the elites of Taiwan can't let it occur nor do the civilians want.. You already saw how unwilling hong kong was but China subdued them by force it took them alot of time and they were unarmed.. Taiwan is even way more unwilling than Hong Kong.. Taiwan is heavily armed and won't be an easy take and might even deter china militarily and send them back.. Taiwan will hundred percent fight for what they believe to be their freedom... Only if Taiwan surrenders but that is highly unlikely this current president she will not fold nor do I see the future admins of Taiwan folding and even China knows this that Taiwan won't fold without military takeover
 
Who are you?
 
Peaceful re-unification unrealistic due to the difference being great and because the elites of Taiwan can't let it occur nor do the civilians want.. You already saw how unwilling hong kong was but China subdued them by force it took them alot of time and they were unarmed.. Taiwan is even way more unwilling than Hong Kong.. Taiwan is heavily armed and won't be an easy take and might even deter china militarily and send them back.. Taiwan will hundred percent fight for what they believe to be their freedom
yeah, the Chinese mainlanders might have to give something to receive something.
they did the same with Hong Kong, showing they can wait up to about 200 years for their desires to become reality.

i propose that China make realistic offering of steadily but slowly decreasing partial autonomy lasting anything up to one-hundred years, to the Taiwanese.
one-hundred instead of two-hundred because the world is a smaller place now (internet, airplanes, cruise liners, etc, etc), and tech development is high-paced now too.
just a Dutch citizen peace-activist (assertive, diplomatic on most days, progressive)...
my business enterprises are listed as owning, building and operating https://zoned.at, https://said.by and https://nicer.app, most of which is MIT-licensed at https://github.com/nicerapp/nicerapp_v2

and please, no cyberwarfare or nasty physical-world tricks against me, ok...
if you got a problem with me or my activities anywhere online, just let me know via email (rene.veerman.netherlands@gmail.com).
 
yeah, the Chinese mainlanders might have to give something to receive something.
they did the same with Hong Kong, showing they can wait up to about 200 years for their desires to become reality.

i propose that China make realistic offering of partial autonomy lasting anything up to one-hundred years to the Taiwanese.
one-hundred instead of two-hundred because the world is a smaller place now (internet, airplanes, cruise liners, etc, etc), and tech development is high-paced now too.
China never said it will wait 200 years but rather 100 years starting point was from 1949.. Which means we have 28 years left until time runs out.

The reason Taiwan can't accept china is political.. Taiwan lives in a democratic system and feel like the communist style government of the mainland is to repressive hence why they won't be able to accept China.. The same issues in Hong Kong where all the rich left and it took china alot of effort to subdue them but in Taiwans case it is different. They are a country of their own and behave like that. They don't want to join the mainland due to china not being democratic country.. Taiwan always blames China on human rights violation and views China repressive
 
yeah, the Chinese mainlanders might have to give something to receive something.
they did the same with Hong Kong, showing they can wait up to about 200 years for their desires to become reality.

i propose that China make realistic offering of steadily but slowly decreasing partial autonomy lasting anything up to one-hundred years, to the Taiwanese.
one-hundred instead of two-hundred because the world is a smaller place now (internet, airplanes, cruise liners, etc, etc), and tech development is high-paced now too.

just a Dutch citizen peace-activist (assertive, diplomatic on most days, progressive)...
my business enterprises are listed as owning, building and operating https://zoned.at, https://said.by and https://nicer.app, most of which is MIT-licensed at https://github.com/nicerapp/nicerapp_v2

and please, no cyberwarfare or nasty physical-world tricks against me, ok...
if you got a problem with me or my activities anywhere online, just let me know via email (rene.veerman.netherlands@gmail.com).
What's your reaction after China reunified Taiwan by force? Post another meaningless article?
 
China never said it will wait 200 years but rather 100 years starting point was from 1949.. Which means we have 28 years left until time runs out.

The reason Taiwan can't accept china is political.. Taiwan lives in a democratic system and feel like the communist style government of the mainland is to repressive hence why they won't be able to accept China.. The same issues in Hong Kong where all the rich left and it took china alot of effort to subdue them but in Taiwans case it is different. They are a country of their own and behave like that. They don't want to join the mainland due to china not being democratic country.. Taiwan always blames China on human rights violation and views China repressive
and yet, the Taiwanese can't expect us to sacrifice (tens of) thousands of troops for their ongoing defence against a potential re-unification-by-force effort by mainland China, let alone expect us to go to nuclear war over their fate..

Beijing knows this too, of course.. So do most Taiwanese, and most people elsewhere.
i'll cry like a little girl, and maybe complain on forums like these a bit.
but that's about it... :(
 
