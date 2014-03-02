for the Chinese leadership : you need to come up with a realistic and peaceful transition plan for re-unification of Taiwan with your mainland.

PeaceGen said: Right now, we're in an uncomfortable impasse : Chinese leaders keep repeating on a regular basis that re-unification by force is an option for them, while also being open to peaceful re-unification.



But the wider world, which Chinese leaders hope to be respected by, will not tolerate a re-unification by force.



Therefore, i hereby propose that the Chinese leadership, along with any contacts in the Taiwanese government (for lack of a more diplomatic description), start to work immediately on a series of peaceful re-unification plans.



If this process can take place in the open, that would be even better. Click to expand...

Peaceful re-unification unrealistic due to the difference being great and because the elites of Taiwan can't let it occur nor do the civilians want.. You already saw how unwilling hong kong was but China subdued them by force it took them alot of time and they were unarmed.. Taiwan is even way more unwilling than Hong Kong.. Taiwan is heavily armed and won't be an easy take and might even deter china militarily and send them back.. Taiwan will hundred percent fight for what they believe to be their freedom... Only if Taiwan surrenders but that is highly unlikely this current president she will not fold nor do I see the future admins of Taiwan folding and even China knows this that Taiwan won't fold without military takeover