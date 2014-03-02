for the Chinese leadership : you need to come up with a realistic and peaceful transition plan for re-unification of Taiwan with your mainland.

Right now, we're in an uncomfortable impasse : Chinese leaders keep repeating on a regular basis that re-unification by force is an option for them, while also being open to peaceful re-unification.
But the wider world, which Chinese leaders hope to be respected by, will not tolerate a re-unification by force.
Therefore, i hereby propose that the Chinese leadership, along with any contacts in the Taiwanese government (for lack of a more diplomatic description), start to work immediately on a series of peaceful re-unification plans.
If this process can take place in the open, that would be even better.
But the wider world, which Chinese leaders hope to be respected by, will not tolerate a re-unification by force.
Therefore, i hereby propose that the Chinese leadership, along with any contacts in the Taiwanese government (for lack of a more diplomatic description), start to work immediately on a series of peaceful re-unification plans.
If this process can take place in the open, that would be even better.
Last edited: