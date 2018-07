You put $1 on the table to kill Indians anywhere, India will find a way to put $10 on a counter table to kill Pakistanis, anywhere and everywhere. It makes no difference what semantics or neologisms you choose to refer to the place where you kill...."disputed territory", "occupied territory", "strategic backyard". Blood will not rain in only one place. And revenge is never a one way street. Do what you can, we will do what we must.

Click to expand...