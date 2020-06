Pressure to abandon investigations

In the northern districts of Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya – the epicentre of the conflict’s bloodiest violence – family members who have been organising a continuous sit-in protest for more than two years say they’ve been increasingly monitored and threatened by security personnel.State officials have lobbied families to agree to compensation for the loss of their loved ones, and official death certificates, rather than comprehensive investigations into their disappearances.Until now, most families have accepted a so-called “certificate of absence”, which entitled families to monthly compensation while they wait for investigations.Family members who have been searching for their loved ones, some for decades, feel they are again being left behind.Jadusan, 19, said his father went missing in Batticaloa District in Sri Lanka’s east in March 2009, two months before the war ended.“We have done everything we can; we have gone to every government agency,” he said. “So far, we have not heard anything.”Like many families still searching for answers, he has decided not to accept a death certificate, afraid it would hurt any chances of an investigation in the future.“All these years of looking for justice would be then wasted,” said Yogeshwari, 45, whose husband disappeared 15 years ago.