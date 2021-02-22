For real: WW2 German Commander Hermann Göring Suicide Notes

Guys...Was browsing on YouTube and found these in comment section - shared by an random IDsuicide notes....He wrote two. The first is in two parts,The first part address to his pastor/priest and the second part to his wife.The second letter was a general letter to the world.To pastor/priest:-“Nuremberg, October 11, 1946 Dear Pastor Gerecke! Forgive me, but I had to do it like this for political reasons. I have prayed long to my God and feel that I am doing the right thing. (I would have let them shoot me.) Please comfort my wife and tell her that this was no ordinary suicide, and that she can rest assured that God will still gather me up in his great mercy. God protect my dearest ones! God bless you, dear pastor, evermore.Your Hermann Göring.---To wife:-My only sweetheart! Upon mature consideration and after profound prayers to my God, I have decided to take my own life and thus not allow my enemies to execute me. I would always have accepted death by firing squad. But the Reichsmarschall of The Greater German Reich cannot allow himself to be hanged. Moreover, the killings were to be carried out like a poor taste spectacle with the press and film cameras there (I assume for the newsreel pictures). Sensation is all that matters to these people. I however, want to die quietly and out of the public eye. My life came to an end the moment I said my last farewell to you. Since then I have been filled with a wondrous peace and I regard death as the final release. I take it as a sign from God that throughout the months of my imprisonment He allowed me the means to free myself from this mortal coil, and that this means was never discovered. In His charity, God thus spared me the bitter end. All my thoughts are with you, with Edda, and all my beloved friends! The last beats of my heart will mark our great and eternal love.Your Hermann.”——————————————————————————I find it tasteless in the extreme to stage our deaths as a show for sensation hungry reporters, photographers and the curious. This grand finale is typical of the abysmal depths plumbed by the court and prosecution alike, pure theatre and coercion from start to finish. All a rotten comedy to them. I understand completely that our enemies want to annihilate us, whether out of fear for what we might say, or hatred. But it would have served their reputations better to do the deed in a soldierly manner. If they’d have shot me I would never have taken this measure. However, I will not play around with their little game. I myself shall be dying without all this “sensation.” Let me stress that I feel not the slightest moral obligation to willingly submit to a death sentence by my enemies or those of my beloved Greater Germany. I proceed to the hereafter with joy and regard death as the final release. I shall hope for Gods mercy. I deeply regret that I cannot help my comrades - particularly Field Marshal Keitel and Colonel General Jodl - escape this macabre death spectacle as well. The entire rigorous effort to stop us from doing harm to ourselves was never motivated by concern for our welfare, but purely to make certain that all would be ready for the ‘big sensation.’But, Ohne Mich (count me out).Yours sincerely,Herman Göring--------------------------------------------History is not at all a bored subject. This is pure gold. Glad I added this here on our forum.