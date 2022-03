For pakistanis only. Are you guys ready to be rulled by zardari n nawaz n their kids.this is your last chance..

MultaniGuy said: Set up a one-party system as China has done. Click to expand...

Impossible. Can you guys not understand that Pakistani society is not like Chinese, Russian or Turkish etc. They are highly cohesive and homogenous. Their cohesive social heirarchy pulls them towards centralized rule under one strong man.In Pakistan it's quite the opposite. Instead of being a society - which suggests a people who conform to one set of social order Pakistani population is more a largeYou get 100 Paks and they will strugle to agree on one thing. Divided by ethnicity, religion, social class, cultures, regions, tribes, clans, biradris etc means for every 100 Paks you will get 50 differant views pulling and conflicting against each other.If one wins the rest will be dong everything to pull him down by any means possible.Even military leaders have to tread on eggs or lest they get pulled down.I saw a social experiment how 10 random Japanese quickly ordered themselves into a team and then each person fell in a precise pecking order - then they just got on with the task they were asked to do as a TEAM.You get 10 random Paks and they will be end up in a conflict long after the time for task has ran out over who will be boss. To put it bluntly Pakistan has too many wannbe chiefs and not enough wanting to Indians.Such a society will produce exactly the politics you see in Pakistan.