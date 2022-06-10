For Pakistan, Ties With Israel Are the Way Forward Islamabad needs bold decisions to compete in a changing world.

realistically speaking, what would a big country like our gain from this small country? That we cant get from elsewhere? Drip irrigation? IT? Defense deals? investments? trade? We r already getting them in tons from China already under CPEC almost for free. What is so special that Israel can offer us. Repairing relations with west? easy IMF conditions?



They aint that big of a gain considering the cost! its simple capitalism its about cost to benefit ratio.



While Israel itself is a well known US laky in West Asia.......If Israel really wants to be recognized, it will need to focus on Asia instead of the west ie make alliances within the continent, a continent being led by China.....These silly one sided relations like UAE or other GCC countries wont impress us. And then also start respecting our rights to the Masjid Al Aqsa and Bait ul Muqadas.



As for Israel can wait for Pakistan, well its a choice frankly out of no other choice to be honest with you. As only 45 countries out of 223+ countries in the World recognize Israel in the first place.



For a major country like Pakistan, Israel is just too small and too irrelevant in international matter pertaining to the interests of Pakistan.........that is why there is no real gain there.



So only the realistic way Pakistan can recognize Israel is through what Pakistan has been saying all along, go back to the pre 1967 borders, let Palestinians to make their Country, they recognize each other and then Pakistan can also recognize them both.



Thats all.