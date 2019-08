For me -3:00 map is more important than a few secs of goosebumps!Slowly these foreign agencies changed our geographical boundaries, surprisingly Pakistanis are busy in sharing this without giving much importance to the map. We are indirectly accepting this shit (Psychological warfare). After 2 - 3 years No one remembers the movie but the map esp int audience.Today majority of global agencies trying to use stock CR map images available on the stock sites just to secure themselves from the DRM violations. Most of the vector images made by the Indians and available at lower prices. No one even bothers to verify. This is our responsibility to inform if we see anything like that.In the west, mostly KG or in junior schools, even in the offices, Pakistan's map is without GB and Kashmir. WTF our embassies are doing? where are Govt and state cyber org and foreign office? time to report this to ISPR directorate because without their official approval, no one able to make such a movie in and for Pakistan. A bit surprised with Independent VFX, I don't believe this is unintentional. They're well aware of the boundaries how the hell they've changed our official map in their so-called promotional content. Try to do same with India and they will literally teach you how dare, you think you'll do something like this and we will never respond to that!In the WC 2019, btw Pakistan V Afghanistan match, a plane was seen with "Free Balochistan" message and our govt and FO hardly raise any question or register protest against the British authorities whereas, after India V Eng match (the same thing happened with Free Kashmir banner), India not only raised their concerned but also warned ICC and the British govt, that's how you build preception, maintain your dignity, your boundaries, unlike dead sleepy Govt and FO.I have also seen on the PDF. Indians and even Pakistanis sharing news with incorrect map and no one even bother to remove the image. WTF is going on!