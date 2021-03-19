For Leviathan, it’s so cold in Alaska

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to exchange views with his US counterpart in Alaska. Image: Facebook

Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R), participate in a virtual meeting with leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries March 12, 2021 at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the US and China should work to expand consensus and co-operation. Photo: AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken adjusts his earphone during a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on March 18,. Photo: AFP/Lee Jin-man / POOL

Former US national security advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski speaks in 2009 in Washington. Photo: AFP / Mandel Ngan

The US and China are expected to exchange frank views on a range of issues at upcoming Alaska meeting. Image: Facebook