  • Friday, August 24, 2018

For Kerala, Now Pakistan PM Imran Khan Offers "Humanitarian Assistance"

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Crixus, Aug 24, 2018 at 1:24 AM.

  Aug 24, 2018 at 1:24 AM
    Crixus

    Crixus SENIOR MEMBER

    NEW DELHI:
    HIGHLIGHTS
    1. We send our prayers and best wishes, said Imran Khan
    2. 237 people have been killed since August 8 and over 14 lakh displaced
    3. Centre maintains it won't accept financial help from other countries

    Pakistan's new prime minister Imran Khan has offered to provide "any humanitarian assistance that may be needed" for Kerala, that has been devastated by floods.

    Imran Khan, who took oath as Pakistan's 22nd prime minister last Saturday, tweeted this evening to say, "On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India."

    "We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed," he added.

    237 people have been killed since August 8 and over 14 lakh displaced after days of torrential rain in Kerala earlier this month. The state has incurred losses estimated around Rs. 20,000 crore. Though the Kerala government had asked for Rs. 2,600 for immediate relief, the centre has allocated Rs.600 crore so far.

    The centre maintains that it will not accept financial help for Kerala from other countries. "In line with existing policy, the government of India is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts," the foreign ministry said in a statement last night.

    The government's clarification came after the United Arab Emirates offered Rs. 700 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala, and reports said Qatar and Maldives had also offered to help.

    After his controversial election victory last month, Imran Khan had said Pakistan was ready to respond positively to any effort towards dialogue with India. "If India comes and takes one step towards us, we will take two," said the cricket legend-turned-politician, who had targeted India throughout his campaign for last month's election.

    PM Modi had phoned him after his election victory and spoken about "peace and development" in the region.

    https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/for...nitarian-assistance-1905197?pfrom=home-livetv
     
  Aug 24, 2018 at 1:35 AM
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    There is emergency situation in Kerala.We should Think about families lost their home, their loved ones.
    Pakistan should try to donate as much as we can. And send doctors team if required.
    Our sympathies are with people of Kerala.
     
  Aug 24, 2018 at 1:37 AM
    TOPGUN

    TOPGUN PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    This is a very nice gesture of a not just a PM but a human being, may GOD help those in need in kerala and around the world AMEEN.
     
  Aug 24, 2018 at 1:56 AM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    No harm in offering help for the flood victims rather it is our religious duty to help people in need.
     
  Aug 24, 2018 at 1:58 AM
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    He was Philanthropist 1st before being PM
     
  Aug 24, 2018 at 2:12 AM
    Crixus

    Crixus SENIOR MEMBER

    He is a kind hearted person with true sportsman spirit..... I think his prayers are more then enough , money wise India can help it’s citizens.....
     
