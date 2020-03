For India’s Laborers, Coronavirus Lockdown Is an Order to Starve

Produce vendors in Delhi last week were hard up for business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered a lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion citizens to fight the spread of coronavirus, urging people to distance themselves socially and work from home.



But social distancing means hunger for many in India,

About 80 percent of India’s 470 million workers are in the informal sector, lacking contracts and unprotected by labor laws.