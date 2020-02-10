For Indians - Have you made a conscious effort to avoid Chinese brands?

A lot of products are made in China and it is not possible to completely avoid Made in China products. But have any of you made a conscious effort to ban / avoid Chinese brands.
I've cancelled a couple of orders and recently bought someone a Samsung phone rather buy a Chinese brand. I use a OnePlus device but intend to switch to Samsung as well.
I've cancelled a couple of orders and recently bought someone a Samsung phone rather buy a Chinese brand. I use a OnePlus device but intend to switch to Samsung as well.