For India, the diplomatic battle for Bangladesh has just begun



SUVOJIT BAGCHI

4 HOURS AGO

Why is Dhaka, a long-time ally of New Delhi, slowly gravitating towards China and also revisiting its fraught relationship with its foe Pakistan?

The unease surrounding the New Delhi-Dhaka ties came to the fore when Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen's statement last month, ruffled the feathers of Indian diplomats and policymakers.

The economist-turned-diplomat said in separate forums that India should not let construction of the Ram Temple “fracture” India-Bangladesh ties, while also concluding that the Delhi-Dhaka relationship is “rock-solid” and made of “blood.”



He almost simultaneously indicated that the Beijing-Dhaka economic bonding will continue and added – in context to Pakistan – that “there is no permanent enemy or friend in diplomacy.”

Bangladesh’s slow drift

Domestic politics clashing with foreign policy

“Top BJP officials used the most derogatory language against Bangladesh while pushing for CAA forgetting that it is India’s only friend in the region,” said Touhid Hossain, a former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh.

China and Bangladesh relationship

Bangladesh triggered a bigger concern for India by handing over a submarine base construction project in Bay of Bengal, adjacent to India.