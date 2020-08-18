/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

for how much longer will humanity let past grievances determine our future?!

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by PeaceGen, Aug 18, 2020 at 5:08 AM.

  1. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:08 AM #1
    PeaceGen

    PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,071
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 140 / -0
    Country:
    Netherlands
    Location:
    Netherlands
    i'm sick and tired of seeing past grievances, like the US demolishment of the USSR, see determining our collective future.

    i'm sick and tired of the obvious, exposed, proven, election tampering and fostering of riots in the US by the world's Marxists (Russia, and now China and even their new ally Iran)..

    i might have been wrong in stating in an earlier thread that i wrote on this forum, to maybe let the Socialist empire expand, which in turn i wrote as an expansion of my thinking that started with the documents listed at https://tinyurl.com/politicsbyrv .

    because standing your ground with an eye towards the future, is in my opinion so much better than letting old grievances be the grounds for continued aggression in the present day and future.

    grow up, Marxists, you've lost the battle over Eastern Europe. You won in other places in the world.
    NOW STOP MESSING WITH NATO, IMMEDIATELY AND FOREVER. I DEMAND IT.

    (this post will be emailed to a long list of world media outlets and government parties, just to make sure its heard in the halls of political power).
     
    Last edited: Aug 18, 2020 at 5:27 AM
  2. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:24 AM #2
    PeaceGen

    PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,071
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 140 / -0
    Country:
    Netherlands
    Location:
    Netherlands
    and for the record : i do recognize that the Marxists are in a defensive position too, ever since the gradual fall of the USSR.
    but that does not justify their tactics of 'war of attrition' against NATO.

    your social economic system is less good than the free democracies of the west.
    you try to hide that with your control over your media, your prison camps in which people are tortured and organ-harvested.

    you play far more foul than the west ever did.
     
  3. Aug 18, 2020 at 5:59 AM #3
    gangsta_rap

    gangsta_rap SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,333
    Joined:
    Nov 3, 2010
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,499 / -23
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)