Roman and Persian emperors would adress one another as "brother" in official letters, Persian courtly customs and styles were adopted by the Romans, and Roman emperors even intermarried with them!

Technologically they were in no way inferior, they had irrigation networks, advanced metallurgy, Cataphracts, stirrups, Composite bows, siege warfare technology on par with the Romans, advanced medicine, they had universities which Roman citizens travelled to etc.

And finally the idea that the Romans couldn't defeat Persia because of logistics is a myth, supposing it was true, it would mean they could defeat the Persians but simply couldn't project power into their lands because of supply issues, yet the Persians repeatedly raided Roman territory, sacked Roman cities, humilitated a Roman emperor by using him as a footstool, and forced Rome to pay tribute. Will you blame that on logistics too?

