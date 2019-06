THE PROBLEM WITH superpowers, wrote Henry Kissinger in 1979, is that they often act like "two heavily armed blind men feeling their way around a room, believing himself in mortal peril from the other, whom he assumes to have perfect vision."This principle from the realpolitik statesman, that the world's most powerful nations are often oblivious to their opponents' deep dysfunctions, may explain data compiled by U.S. News as a part of its 2018 Best Countries ranking, breaking down how respondents from particular nations view the world.Though the U.S. ranks first among the world's most powerful nations according to a majority of all respondents , Americans themselves do not consider their homeland to be the most prominent international player. Rather, they see China as most powerful, followed by Russia and then the U.S.