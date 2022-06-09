What's new

For export diversification, high hopes pinned on oceangoing flag vessels

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,214
-5
12,572
For export diversification, high hopes pinned on oceangoing flag vessels

BUDGET

Jasim Uddin
09 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 10:35 pm

www.tbsnews.net

For export diversification, high hopes pinned on oceangoing flag vessels

Bangladesh currently has a fleet of 81 ocean-going vessels
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh currently has a fleet of 81 ocean-going vessels
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Illustration: TBS

The national budget for the FY2022-23 has proposed tax exemption on foreign currency income by Bangladeshi flagged oceangoing ships until 2030 in a bid to diversify export and encourage export of services.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal Thursday told the House that service export should be given due priority alongside goods export so that it can be established as a potential industry for earning foreign currencies.

Currently, local ships have to pay 10% tax on their incomes. Shipping industry insiders lauded the government decision, saying the policy support will be a milestone towards establishing the shipping industry as a service exporting sector with huge foreign currency earnings for the country.

"This will be a timely move to encourage investment in the oceangoing shipping industry, which is a very potential sector," Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), told The Business Standard earlier.

He also said this is the right time to invest in the shipping industry, as the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a massive surge in freight charges.

Meanwhile, industry insiders said the initiative has been a long time coming.

"We are absolutely delighted. It has been a long-standing demand and a most necessary step for this industry," said Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, the largest oceangoing fleet owner in the country.

"We expect the move to boost the [shipping] industry and increase the inflow of foreign remittance through this sector," he added.

According to the Mercantile Marine Department, Bangladesh currently has a fleet of 81 ocean-going vessels, with KSRM Group alone owning 23 oceangoing bulk carriers.

Besides, Meghna Group of Industries owns 16 vessels, Akij Group has 10, the state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporations owns 8, Karnaphuli Group owns 6, and Bashundhara Group and BSA Group each own 5 vessels.

The sector has an investment of $2 billion, according to sources.
Bangladeshi businesses have to spend over $9 billion as freight charges for export and import, but local oceangoing vessels can tap into only 10-15% of it, which is less than $1 billion.

Tax cut to diversify apparel-dominated export basket

For export diversification, the finance minister also proposed a 12% tax rate for all other general industries exporting goods and services and 10% for all other green industries. The country's apparel sector, which contributes around 80% of the export earnings, has been enjoying the tax rates.

Mustafa Kamal said the export-friendly initiatives will bring down trade deficit with other countries, and deficit in current account, a major economic indicator, will be minimised.
"The deep cut in corporate tax will ensure a level-playing field for other exporting sectors," said Abul Kashem khan, a trustee of the Business Initiative Leading Development.

He said, "It will be a groundbreaking step to diversify the export basket."

"Providing the same facilities for all export sectors is our long-standing demand to grow equally," he added.

In the meantime, Dhaka chamber former president Abul Kashem said the government should consider the common bonded warehouse facility for all exporters.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
21,290
2
33,062
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation in the last five years have been on an acquisition spree. They collected three bulk carriers of 38,000 DWT each and also three chemical/fuel carriers of the same displacement, so six total. In addition, they placed orders for two LNG carriers.

In 1971, Pakistan's National Shipping Corporation took all the merchant fleet. Beginning of 1972, Bangladesh inherited no merchant vessel registered under her flag. So in 5 February 1972, ‘Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) was established under the President Order no-10 of 1972. On 10th June of the same year, BSC acquired the first national ship ‘Banglar Doot’ which was the first registered ship in independent Bangladesh. Soon after BSC acquired 'Banglar Sampad'. As of 2001, the corporation owned 13 ships, two of which are oil tankers.[1]

Here are the newer ships

Chemical tanker Banglar Agradoot (two more like this, 39,000 DWT)
1654814045032.png


Bulk Carrier Banglar Joyjatra (two more like this, 39,000 DWT)
1654814909162.png


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is going to purchase six LNG tankers for transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG), said an official release in the city on Thursday.

The LNG ship purchase proposal by the BSC was formally revealed in the inter-ministerial meeting at the Shipping Ministry conference room, reports BSS.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury chaired the meeting.

The estimated cost of the six tankers, with a capacity of 1,40,000 cubic meters, 1,74,000 cubic meters and 1,80,000 cubic meters respectively, has been fixed at Taka 10,602 crore.
 

Attachments

  • 1654814120083.png
    1654814120083.png
    2.6 MB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Bilal9
Bangladesh Tax benefit To Spur Growth of Oceangoing Shipping Sector
Replies
0
Views
214
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Export diversification: Bangladesh needs huge investment in logistics
Replies
2
Views
205
Bilal9
Bilal9
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh: Faster, cheaper export to Europe from February
Replies
12
Views
924
Bilal9
Bilal9
Bilal9
Direct container shipping to the United Kingdom starts on Friday
Replies
1
Views
155
bluesky
B
AmiEktaKharapChele
Exports sees 23% growth in May
Replies
2
Views
177
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom