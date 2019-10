For better India, Bangladesh relations

October 7, 2019, 8:00 AM IST ET Edit in ET Editorials India | ETBangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India marks another positive step in the relationship between India and Bangladesh. Despite the intertwined histories of the two countries and India’s key role in the liberation of Bangladesh, the two countries have not always had the best of relations. Sheikh Hasina’s efforts at a reset in 2008 failed to yield major results as issues such as Teesta river water sharing became controversial in India, particularly in West Bengal. Despite some outstanding issues, at present, Indo-Bangla relations are at their historical best. The two countries must build on this and move forward.The seven pacts and three projects that were signed and finalised during the visit illustrate the transformation of the relationship between the two countries. India and Bangladesh are now a model of good neighbourliness —the agreement to supply gas to Tripura, and the use of the Chattogram and Mongla ports to serve the north-east states testify to the goodwill between the two countries. The agreement for a skill development centre in Bangladesh to train the youth is another example of mutually beneficial efforts.Bangladesh is all set to graduate out of the Least Developing Countries. India’s continued partnership with Bangladesh benefits both countries. New Delhi must keep up the partnership that allows for economic growth and improved developmental parameters for both countries. The strong mutually beneficial partnership between India and Bangladesh must deliver on its promise. It is welcome that the government has assured Bangladesh that the National Register of Citizens will not affect Bangladesh. It is important to address specific issues like Teesta and to respond to Dhaka’s call for help on the Rohingya issue.This piece appeared as an editorial opinion in the print edition of The Economic Times.