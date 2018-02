Hello everyone.. I have watched an old funny tv show and want to share with my Bangladeshi friends.. You have to know urdu to understand this..Our legend Mr. Moin Akhtar (may Allah forgive him and award him Jannah) and Anwar Masood took part in it. Please don't take the program seriously as it was a comedy show.. and they did the similar programs for different Pakistanis and Indian ethnicities..Just watch, share and enjoy!