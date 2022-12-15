For all non-Chinese: You don't have the right to tell what China should do. Unless you take responsibility for the consequence.

So far the output of giving up zero covid policy in China is not good. Too many people got sick and can not work. Streets in Beijing is almost empty. Many stores are closed. The business environment is worse than lockdown time. Experts said the situation will be better when most people recover from the disease. I hope they are right. Otherwise Chinese will not only lose freedom like today, also will lose their health.



At first Chinese government planed to gradually open up. It never said the zero covid policy would last forever. Maybe it would be a better time to open up when the Omicron vaccine is for sale or when the weather is warmer. Obviously the anti-quarantine protests disrupted the plan. Now we all see the result of Chinese government’s concession to public opinion has once again been proven to be bad. Is west democracy really better than China’s political system? The realities don’t support that. This is the reason I’m always against election politics.



Let’s talk those non-Chinese who supported China’s anti-quarantine protesters. What you will pay if the protesters are wrong? What compensation you will make to China if the policy you suggested turned out to be a disaster? Nothing. Instead now you are mocking how inefficient Chinese vaccines are. Assume as you said Chinese vaccines are indeed inefficient. You just know that today? Hasn’t the west media said that long ago? So why you supported those naive protesters if you actually knew that?



We all should blame USA. Who not only likes verbally lecturing to other countries’ policies, but also is the boss of all kinds of color revolutions. And after those countries collapsed, it leaves all messes to them without any compensation. Dare USA say it doesn’t have any responsibility for Ukraine’s tragedy? Who funded 2014 Ukraine’s color revolution and enticed Ukrainians to join in the west camp?



All victim countries that suffered from US interfering others internal affairs should sue US to International Court of Justice for compensations. China should join in the accusation.