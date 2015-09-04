What's new

For a change I dont Agree with Imran Khan here: Karachi cannot be a separate province, says Imran

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan while speaking to the press on Friday said that Karachi could not become a separate province.

The PTI chairman said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement supremo Altaf Hussain and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari had "divided the province among themselves and pitted Urdu-speaking and Sindhi people against each other," receiving votes on the basis of this hatred.

"After getting the votes, they both collaborated in money laundering and now have money in foreign countries," he said.

"How else is Altaf Hussain surviving abroad for so long?" he questioned. "Who will catch him? Zardari's money is lying abroad. And now Nawaz Sharif can't say anything to Zardari because his own money is lying abroad."

The PTI leader was of the opinion that the "collusion for common interests occurred in the name of democracy."

He said that all the top politicians have corruption cases against them, adding, "The top two politicians who take turns in Sindh ─ one in London, the other spends his time between London and Dubai ─ have property in billions and large bank balances. How can they spend so much time in London? Ask me. I have lived there and played professional cricket in England for 18 years ... Where does the money come from? It is Sindh's money, it is Pakistan's money," he said.

He said 70 per cent of the nation's gas and revenue comes from the province, and yet the Rs900 billion spent on 'development' in the last five years of governance was nowhere to be seen.

He lamented his absence from the province earlier, saying, "Sindh is in greatest need of change," and recounted an earlier visit to the province. "The poverty I saw in Sindh, there has been no improvement from when I last saw it 19 years ago. The biggest reason for this is corruption."

"Who is paying the price of corruption?" he asked, adding, "The people of Sindh."

"Where there should be progress, there is none ─ and the biggest reason for this is corruption. Corruption exists because there is no law. There is no law because the powerful don't want there to be any law ─ he holds himself above the law. The powerful are unjust towards the common man. That is why there is a need for a campaign for justice," Khan explained.

He spoke of the need to ally with the common man. "In 1988, all the big leaders were on one side and the common man on the other. They helped Benazir Bhutto win. That's why the people of Sindh can be confident that the PTI has come to do what Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did at one time by standing up for people's rights."

Khan was optimistic that once they were given reason for this confidence, the people would stand with the PTI.

He gave instances in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where power was devolved to the people by means of local governments, and spoke of a safety commission to overlook police operations to avoid exploitation of the common man by means of the police.

"Why is the state of roads [in Sindh] this way? Because the people at the top get money and it never reaches the bottom. It goes straight to Dubai," he said.

"The people of Sindh are like slaves ─ they have no authority. If they are looted, they have nowhere to turn. We will provide a system with an unbiased police force. We will strengthen institutions and empower the people ... We will give those rights to Sindh that the rulers of Sindh have not given," he said.

He said the people of Sindh faced problems similar to those of KP. "What do the people of Sindh want? That the centre does operate against their interests, that their water is not stolen. This is also an issue of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP doesn't get it's full share of water, power or gas. In KP, they can't get their allocation of water because a stream ─ which has been in the pipeline for over 20 years now ─ has yet to be constructed, so all their water goes elsewhere."

Speaking about the police force in Sindh, the PTI leader said the force had deteriorated because it had not been left apolitical. "Whatever wrongdoings they need done, they do them through the police."

"People had hopes [from the PPP], but Zardari did what a military dictator could not do ─ he harmed the PPP in ways others could not achieve," he said.

Speaking of the need to rid the province of corruption, Khan said "The country will reach a point where it will no longer be viable ─ in a sea of poverty, there will be an island of rich people. Corruption is a tax on the poor and the common man. Money is stolen from the common man ─ money that should be spent on schools, hospitals and roads. This money goes into the hands of a few, and then it goes to Dubai," he said.

"Why are people in Sindh happy with the Rangers? Because there is peace, target killing has been reduced and for the first time, someone is going after big corrupt personalities," the PTI Chairman said, adding "But this is what politicians should be doing."

"Now that Nawaz Sharif is coming after Zardari in corruption cases through Dr Asim, Zardari is making a noise," he said.

When asked about who the party will be campaigning with in Sindh, Imran Khan said "We will pick those who want to make a change with us, not those who will become a hindrance. It is the first time an Ehtesaab Commission arrested its own sitting minister ─ people who are corrupt will be afraid of siding with us."

"The people of Sindh have been watching [the party in KP], they know what is happening. Corruption has decreased, the Ehtesaab cell is working, police is apolitical, powers have been devolved to the local governments, schools are being fixed ... now we are fixing hospitals. There has been change."

Karachi cannot be a separate province, says Imran @ Pakistan Herald
 
Areesh said:
Yeh hoyi na baat. Thank You @Leader :tup:
he is mistaken or doing politicking on the issue to pacify interior sind vote. Karachi deserves to be a capital State, not necessarily a province but a step in right direction to manage the city properly.

[Bregs] said:
Imran Khan is on roll these days, but will it benefit politically him in long run ?
Nope, not really, but when it ever come down to it, Imran Khan as Prime Minister will declare Karachi a capital city State for better, PTI supporters no matter whether from Karachi or else where in Pakistan will force him to do so..
 
Leader said:
he is mistaken or doing politicking on the issue to pacify interior sind vote. Karachi deserves to be a capital State, not necessarily a province but a step in right direction to manage the city properly.
Anything would work. Province/federal territory/capital state whatever. Just save us from this guy.



And from Pee Pee Pee.
 
Leader said:


half the work is done by Military.. I have heard that now you go move without fear in Karachi..
Situation has improved. But this won't be long lasting if these jokers of Pee Pee Pee continue to rule this city 23 million Pakistanis.
 
Why should Karachi be a separate province?? Its a part and capital of Sindh ..


What's next?? Karachi should be made a separate country ? demand from MQM.
 
Karachi used to be the capital of Pakistan, why can't Karachi made a separate City with more power rather relying on corrupt feudal from Sindh? Oh wait because Imran Khan himself belongs to the elite class. The same elite class which hates to see any middle class or lower class people asking for their rights.
 
Sorry karachi cannot be province it is part of sindh and always remain in sindh
 
M.SAAD said:
Why should Karachi be a separate province?? Its a part and capital of Sindh ..


What's next?? Karachi should be made a separate country ? demand from MQM.
Karachi Population is 10% of Pakistan having all kinds of Ethnicity and culture so Sindhi centric Mindset of Sindh Govt. cant deliver anything to this city.

Did Gilgit Baltistan ever asked the same despite of being Disputed Territory Status within Pakistan????

Super Falcon said:
Sorry karachi cannot be province it is part of sindh and always remain in sindh
None of you to decide its Majority within Karachi's decision. If they want to be separated from Sindh they would support Parties with this agenda if not then they would support those who wants to keep it in tacked within Sindh.
 
Gazi said:
Karachi Population is 10% of Pakistan having all kinds of Ethnicity and culture so Sindhi centric Mindset of Sindh Govt. cant deliver anything to this city.

Did Gilgit Baltistan ever asked the same despite of being Disputed Territory Status within Pakistan????

None of you to decide its Majority within Karachi's decision. If they want to be separated from Sindh they would support Parties with this agenda if not then they would support those who wants to keep it in tacked within Sindh.
It is people of sindh to decide not scums who are on payroll of india and UK cant come to karachi and yet want seprate karachi never happen otherwise all out war in sindh

Few refuges from india who have indian love wont decide fate of khi

Do u remember 11 may it will happen everyday if khi to become seprate
 
its too big to run..i think it should be divided into 3 divs and one province....
 
Karachi should be a separate province and it would be better for both karachi and sindh and hyderabad will be capital again and development will start there and karachi wont get stuck in between two political parties (ppp and mqm). However this isnt possible as long as mqm is present because who knows when altaf whole intoxicated declares secession? This is the reason why we have not seen new provinces such as hazara and south punjab because if we make them separate then mqm will play the mazloom card and demand a separate province with force
 
