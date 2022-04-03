Footballs made in Pakistan will be used in the FIFA World Cup in 2022..

.,.,.,.,The match-ball is manufactured in Pakistan by Adidas, the world’s second-largest sports manufacturer.In Arabic ‘Al Rihla’ means ‘the journey’ and it incorporates the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of the host nation, Qatar, according to Adidas. Former World Cup champions Iker Casillas and Kaka introduced the match ball in a spectacular event in Doha, Qatar.....,.,