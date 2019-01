said no and stop several times

it was rough

she didn't want to give it to him

She said it was not proper to have sex, since they just met ('Better not. It's the first time.') But even so, she grabbed my d***.

starting with the first physical contact

She didn't want to give it to me, instead she jerked me off. I don't know any more exactly what she said when she was jerking me off. But she kept saying

They didn't use a condom. They didn't talk about condoms. He didn't come inside of her. He pulled his d*** out before. I came on her and on the blanket. There was no lubricant. I used saliva. He doesn't know if she had an orgasm.

what happened that night

grabbed his d***.

She was laying in the bed. I went from behind. We did not switch positions. It was five/seven minutes. It was rough. She didn't complain, she didn't scream, she didn't call for help or anything like that. We didn't use condoms. We didn't even mention it. I did not come inside. I came 'on her' (not 'in her') and in the blankets. There was no artificial lubrication. I used some saliva. Can't tell if she had or not an orgasm.

no

Ms Mayorga ever raised her voice, screamed or yelled?

No

