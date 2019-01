I have a simple challenge for all Pakistanis , prove that these four LoC casualties from 2016 were reported in Pak media or ISPR back in 2016 when they occurred or atleast well before GHQ award ceremony in April 2018:1) Sepoy Ali gohar 18 Oct 20162) L/Nk Mohammed Intizar 08 Nov 20163) Sepoy Khial Muhammad 18 Nov 20164) Sepoy Nazar Mahmoud 23 Nov 2016 (Kel sector)If you find any media report from 2016, local or national, I will accept that Pakistan always reports casualties.If you fail it proves ISPR is dishonest about reporting own LoC casualties.Easy challenge.