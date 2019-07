here we go , another sneak attack on our forces from the yonder . 10 men killed in an ambush by forces under patronage of US and India.





1 .the PMs USA visit was simply a probing by the US deep state of IK , nothing more .



2 .exit from Afghanistan ? BS .



3.US has already pulled the bulk of its forces from aghanistan. the job of destabilization of pak /snooping on our FATA areas is being managed by black ops forces sitting comfortable in kandahar base. US will not pull out from afghanistan , period . pakistan needs to be taught a lesson, made a syria 2.0 .



4. im certain that US is playing a double game here. wooing IK to soften him and keeping pressure from afghanistan . IK is being played .





nothing has changed . the geo politics remains . pak has to be surrounded and pin pricked at all costs . its time we choose a side openly and finish these pi.gs in aghanistan once for all

Click to expand...