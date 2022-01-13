What's new

Food served up robotically at Beijing Olympics, Thousands of games-related staff to be cocooned

Food served up robotically at Beijing Olympics, Thousands of games-related staff to be cocooned

Journalists arriving early for the Beijing Winter Olympics have been among the first to have their food served up to them remotely.

Thousands of games-related staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers will be cocooned for weeks in the so-called “closed loop” with no direct physical access to the outside world.

Anyone entering the bubble must be fully vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine when they touch down. Inside, everyone will be tested daily and must wear face masks at all times.

The system includes dedicated transport between venues, with even “closed-loop” high-speed rail systems operating in parallel to those open to the public. It is set to be operating well into late March and possibly early April.
 
Once in the Olympic isolation "bubble", won't be allowed to come out for weeks

BEIJING2022 Winter Olympics Trains
Winter Olympic trains have been put into operation, beginning from Thursday, with 40 pairs arranged each day to transport Olympic-related personnel to and from the competition zones.
 
