Food served up robotically at Beijing Olympics, Thousands of games-related staff to be cocooned

Journalists arriving early for the Beijing Winter Olympics have been among the first to have their food served up to them remotely.Thousands of games-related staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers will be cocooned for weeks in the so-called “closed loop” with no direct physical access to the outside world.Anyone entering the bubble must be fully vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine when they touch down. Inside, everyone will be tested daily and must wear face masks at all times.The system includes dedicated transport between venues, with even “closed-loop” high-speed rail systems operating in parallel to those open to the public. It is set to be operating well into late March and possibly early April.