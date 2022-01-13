beijingwalker
Food served up robotically at Beijing Olympics, Thousands of games-related staff to be cocooned
Journalists arriving early for the Beijing Winter Olympics have been among the first to have their food served up to them remotely.
Thousands of games-related staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers will be cocooned for weeks in the so-called “closed loop” with no direct physical access to the outside world.
Anyone entering the bubble must be fully vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine when they touch down. Inside, everyone will be tested daily and must wear face masks at all times.
The system includes dedicated transport between venues, with even “closed-loop” high-speed rail systems operating in parallel to those open to the public. It is set to be operating well into late March and possibly early April.
