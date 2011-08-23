What's new

Food safety steadily being improved in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,811
1
61,018
Country
China
Location
China
Food safety steadily being improved in China

After years of hard work, food safety in China has steadily being improved. Public satisfaction with food safety has considerably raised. From the farmland to the dining table, China is building strict supervision and governance system covering the entire industrial chain. By 2035, China endeavors to have its food safety criteria and ability to manage food safety risks ranked among the top in the world.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Session shows food safety still high among concerns: China Daily editorial China & Far East 32
Hamartia Antidote China Uncovers 500,000 Food Safety Violations in 2016 China & Far East 6
B Chinese Agriculture, Food Safety and Security China & Far East 2
TaiShang Top 9 food safety scandals served by global brands China & Far East 0
BoQ77 After food safety scares, China retailer offers baby milk insurance China & Far East 0
DT1010 Food Safety in China Still Faces Big Hurdles China & Far East 4
TaiShang China ups fines for food safety violations China & Far East 4
Leader KPK passes food safety authority bill, tenancy bill(amended), and KP farm services bill. Pakistani Siasat 2
JayAtl Xi Jinping Gets Mocked Going After New Zealand on Food Safety China & Far East 38
Yeti Food Safety in China, and the Risk to the U.S. World Affairs 111

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top