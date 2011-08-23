beijingwalker
Food safety steadily being improved in China
After years of hard work, food safety in China has steadily being improved. Public satisfaction with food safety has considerably raised. From the farmland to the dining table, China is building strict supervision and governance system covering the entire industrial chain. By 2035, China endeavors to have its food safety criteria and ability to manage food safety risks ranked among the top in the world.
