Food price high in Tibet cause they need to be supplied by the rest of China, but how high? let's find out

Tibet lady shows her old house on the slope and newly government built house for her down in the small valley, she points down the says her new house is the third house in the last row of the complex in the video. Her old house was also very new, was built for just couples of years and she decides to keep her old house too.The government built house has all the modern facilities, running water, gas, electricity, wifi and it is also close to school and hospital , so it's more convenient to live down there in the new village. Her old house is also very comfortable to live in, she then shows around her old house on the mountain slope, but all the furniture had already been moved down into the new house so the old house now is empty inside.