What's new

Food price high in Tibet cause they need to be supplied by the rest of China, but how high? let's find out

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,682
-5
89,543
Country
China
Location
China
We all know food price is high in Tibet, especially fresh vegetables, cause they need to be supplied by the rest of China, a lot of foods were air lifted to Tibet, transportation could easily cost more than the foods themselves, let's find out how high the food prices are in rural Tibet.

How much food and vegetables can 100￥ （15$）buy in rural Tibet village, this Tibetan lady helps you find it out.

She bought several types of fresh vegetables, eggs and meat, total cost is 99￥（15$）

 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,682
-5
89,543
Country
China
Location
China
How Tibetan villagers celebrate their traditional Buddhist festvial in rural Tibet, everyone in the village dresses up in traditional costumes and carries Buddhist scriptures on the back and walk all the way up to the mountain top to pray together..

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,682
-5
89,543
Country
China
Location
China
Tibet lady shows her old house on the slope and newly government built house for her down in the small valley, she points down the says her new house is the third house in the last row of the complex in the video. Her old house was also very new, was built for just couples of years and she decides to keep her old house too.
The government built house has all the modern facilities, running water, gas, electricity, wifi and it is also close to school and hospital , so it's more convenient to live down there in the new village. Her old house is also very comfortable to live in, she then shows around her old house on the mountain slope, but all the furniture had already been moved down into the new house so the old house now is empty inside.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
GT Investigates: Western media bad-mouths China’s food security amid Ukraine crisis, while blaming Chinese for global supply strain
Replies
6
Views
355
DF41
DF41
Viet
How the high cost of living is hitting Singapore's poor
Replies
3
Views
330
Indos
Indos
D
China is urging families to stock up on food as supply challenges multiply
Replies
11
Views
607
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
The Cost of Living in Lhasa: All about Food, Clothing, Housing, and Transportation in Tibet
Replies
1
Views
256
shanlung
shanlung
SuperStar20
Thousands Of Cops Deployed To Quell Public Anger In China's Locked Down Xi'an Amid Widespread Food Shortages
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
3K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom