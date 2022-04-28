Food price high in Tibet cause they need to be supplied by the rest of China, but how high? let's find out

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 45,682
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
We all know food price is high in Tibet, especially fresh vegetables, cause they need to be supplied by the rest of China, a lot of foods were air lifted to Tibet, transportation could easily cost more than the foods themselves, let's find out how high the food prices are in rural Tibet.
How much food and vegetables can 100￥ （15$）buy in rural Tibet village, this Tibetan lady helps you find it out.
She bought several types of fresh vegetables, eggs and meat, total cost is 99￥（15$）
How much food and vegetables can 100￥ （15$）buy in rural Tibet village, this Tibetan lady helps you find it out.
She bought several types of fresh vegetables, eggs and meat, total cost is 99￥（15$）
Last edited: