Very important news of geopolitical significance.





If Pakistan have "Okayed" the use of Gawadar for Afghan transit route, that mean request for approval came from Afghanistan itself.





So the bigger question is, has Afghan NDS, which was working as a front office for the likes of CIA/RAW/MOSSAD, has given up its quest to spread terrorism in Pakistan, Baluchistan in particular to sabotage the Gawadar port and CPEC in general?





OR, more importantly, a "Pakistan friendly setup" is Afghanistan is now imminent which has conveyed Pakistan to facilitate Afghanistan?

