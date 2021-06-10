Food inflation spiked during outgoing year | The Express Tribune Meat, milk, eggs, cooking oil, flour and sugar register sharp rise in prices

Meat, milk, eggs, cooking oil, flour and sugar register sharp rise in pricesAs 2021 draws to a close, rates of daily-use commodities witnessed an inflation of 50 to 100 per cent during the outgoing year.Prices of essential items including meat, milk, eggs, ghee, flour and sugar consistently registered a sharp upward spike in the outgoing year while utility stores as well as Sasta bazaars set up by the government also suffered at the hands of inflation.The government has been seemingly unsuccessful in reining the mafias that kept the control of prices throughout the year in their hands, as the price control magistrates remained virtually ineffective.The rate of chicken meat in January was Rs270 per kg, which has surged to Rs400 per kg in December.The price of mutton has increased to Rs1,300 per kg compared to Rs900 per kg at the beginning of the year, whereas beef is being sold at Rs550 per kg—up from Rs350 per kg in January.Consumers are currently paying Rs130 for a litre of milk, which started out for Rs110 per litre in 2021. Similarly, yogurt is now available at the rate of Rs140 per kg compared to the Rs120 per kg price in January.The rates of different varieties of flatbread have also nearly doubled in the ongoing year, with pateeri roti going up to Rs12 per piece from Rs7 and the rates of khameeri roti surging from Rs10 to Rs15 per piece.Naan, which was available for Rs12 per piece in January, is now being sold for Rs20. Meanwhile, Basmati Rice is priced at up to Rs200 per kg, compared to Rs 130-140 in the beginning of the year.Ghee has witnessed a gradual inflation of Rs100 from its previous price of Rs280 in January, while the prices of fruits, vegetables, and lentils also soared in 2021.Anjuman-e-Tajiran Vegetable Market President Ghulam Qadir Mir said that the rates of vegetables and fruits went up exponentially this year as compared to price hikes in previous years. He said that the pandemic and constant increase in fuel prices were major contributors to the inflation.Qadir claimed that the price magistrates only remained active against stallholders, while the wholesale dealers were given a free hand.Karyana Merchant Association President Pervaiz Butt said that there is a difference of Rs10 to Rs30 between the official and actual retail rates of lentils, ghee, and flour.He added that the government failed to ensure the supply of commodities at cheaper rates.Naanbai Association Chairman Shafique Qureshi said that the price of flatbread rose by Rs5 in a year due to a record surge in the flour prices. He claimed that the supply of flour is still inconsistent, which may result in a further price hike.Gawala Association President Khurram Gujjar said the rate of fodder for buffaloes has surged by up to Rs300, and even the Rs130 per litre rate of milk is unacceptable for them.He said they have decided to increase Rs5 per litre on milk price in January next year.